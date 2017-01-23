A Denver homebuilder is among top-performing construction stocks in market rally

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Strong buyer demand and the prospect of looser federal regulations since Donald Trump's election to the White House have spurred stock prices for the nation's largest publicly traded homebuilders.

The post-election rally added roughly $6 billion in market value to the sector's biggest stocks between Nov. 9 and Jan. 18, and it promises to fuel homebuilders' already concentrated — and expanding — investment in much of the American South and Southwest. An American City Business Journal analysis of 24 of the industry's largest players found that all but four had reaped stock gains since Trump's Nov. 8 victory at the polls. At least 11 of those companies had reported double-digit price increases as of Jan. 18's closing bell.

Tops among the gainers was Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) out of Red Bank, New Jersey. The homebuilder, which employed just under 2,000 people as of last year, saw a 40 percent stock-price spike between Nov. 9 and Jan. 18. Just behind were Comstock Holdings (Nasdaq: CHCI) in Reston, Virginia, and Beazer Homes (NYSE: BZH) based in Atlanta, both of which saw 29 percent gains over the same span.

