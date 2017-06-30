A man was stuck in a drain on I-25 near 20th Street Friday

The Denver Fire Department responded to Interstate 25 and 20th Avenue Friday evening to help a man out of a storm drain. (Photo: Denver Fire/Twitter)

It's Friday - and while most of you were on the commute home for the long holiday weekend, a man got himself trapped in a storm drain on the interstate near the City of Cuernavaca Park.

Denver Fire tweeted a photo shortly before 6 p.m. showing crews working to remove the storm drain on Interstate 25 near 20th Street.

No details are available about how the man got down there. It appeared to take several firefighters with equipment some time to pull the grate up and off.

He was freed around 6:15 p.m.

I25 and 20th-update, party removed from drain, Denver Health paramedics providing care. pic.twitter.com/MD8qJLZsoA — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) July 1, 2017

Expect delays. Here's our traffic center.

This story is developing - 9NEWS will, of course, continue to follow it and bring you any updates.

© 2017 KUSA-TV