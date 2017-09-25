A small Colorado community is among the nation's top 10 for LEED projects

(Photo: Amanda Kesting)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A small mountain community west of Vail and Avon is among the nation's leaders for building LEED certified projects, says new report.

Edwards, an unincorporated community in Eagle County, has 1.94 LEED projects for every 1,000 people, according to Abodo's report looking at LEED construction across the U.S.

The U.S. Green Building Council developed Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification to provide a framework for businesses and organizations with an eye for sustainability, including reducing the carbon footprint, energy costs and overall negative environmental impact.

Abodo, an apartment search site, analyzed data from the Green Building Council in metros across the U.S. Per capita data controls for the size of the metro, indicating a commitment to LEED projects.

