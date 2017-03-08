A steep drop in online job ads; here are Colorado's hottest jobs

What are Colorado's hottest jobs? (Photo: Thinkstock)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - February saw a hefty decline on online advertisements to fill jobs, both in Colorado and nationwide, according to the latest monthly Help Wanted OnLine report today from The Conference Board Inc.

In Colorado, unduplicated online want ads declined by 6.3 percent, or 7,800, in February from the previous month, for a new total of 115,400, the report says.

Nationwide, online job ads dropped by 360,200, to 4,537,600. Online labor demand was down in all 50 states, the report says.

In particular, ads to fill health-care practitioner jobs fell by 48.6 percent nationwide from the previous month.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.