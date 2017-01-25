A Trump Hotel in Denver? CEO says city's being considered

US President Donald Trump speaks to the staff at the Department of Homeland Security. Trump vowed to restore 'control' of US frontiers as he moved Wednesday to fulfil his pledge to 'build a wall' on the Mexican border(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Trump Hotels is looking to expand in some United States cities, including Denver.

Trump Hotels CEO Eric Danziger said Tuesday at an investor conference in Los Angeles that Trump Hotels is considering opening luxury properties in Denver as well as Dallas, Seattle San Francisco, Bloomberg reports.

The company could not be reached for more information Wednesday.

“There are 26 major metropolitan areas in the U.S., and we’re in five,” Danziger is quoted as saying after a panel discussion Tuesday at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit in Los Angeles. “I don’t see any reason that we couldn’t be in all of them eventually.”

