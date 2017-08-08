A woman fell to her death last weekend on North Maroon Peak

Maroon Bells. (Photo: Lara Conway)

PITKIN COUNTY, CO. - A 57-year-old woman fell to her death last weekend on North Maroon Peak, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.

Rei Hwa Lee's children said she left her Front Range home at 1 a.m. Saturday. Lee arrived at the Maroon Bells parking area at about 5 a.m.

Lee's children contacted the sheriff's office Sunday evening to report her overdue from her hike.

Search teams from Mountain Rescue Aspen, Summit County Flight for Life, and Eco Flight searched a large area of the Maroon Bells Wilderness on Monday.

A post on the search for Lee was made Monday night on 14ers.com. Several people responded to the post stating they had seen Lee on her way to the summit of North Maroon Peak.

Search teams on ground and in a helicopter resumed their search for Lee Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office said the chopper crew spotted Lee's body on the north face of North Maroon Peak at about 12,600 feet.

Two members of Mountain Rescue Aspen and another High Altitude Aviation Training Site helicopter recovered Lee's body.

It's unknown from where Lee fell.

