Adorable addition to ski patrol team

Arizona Snowbowl is adding a new member to its ski patrol team who's on track to be one of the "ruff-est" search-and-rescue dogs in the state of Arizona.Her name is Ava and she is the first ski patrol dog to ever work at Arizona Snowbowl.

KUSA 7:43 AM. MST February 16, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories