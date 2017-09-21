Airport satisfaction report: Here's where DIA ranks

At 9:30 p.m., United's evening flights at Denver International Airport are beginning to wind down. (Photo: Harriet Baskas for USA TODAY)

Airline passengers appear to be getting a lot more satisfaction out of flying these days. In fact, overall passenger satisfaction with North American airports is at an all-time high, according to the J.D. Power 2017 North America Airport Satisfaction Study.

The study, released today, found that overall passenger satisfaction scores reached a record 749 out of 1,000 this year, up 18 points from last year’s score, which was the previous high.

J.D. Power attributed the increase to improvements to the security check process, faster check-in and baggage check, and better food, beverage and retail options at North American airports. Self-service bag-check kiosks and other bag-tagging technologies have helped to improve the baggage check process, the study said.

The report breaks down airports into size categories, with Denver International Airport among 18 airports in the "mega" category (serving 32 million or more passengers a year).

The study has DIA ranked at No. 5, with a passenger satisfaction score of 763 out of 1,000.

