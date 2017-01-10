Allegations of "impropriety" in the Morrison Police Department

Lt. Anthony Joiner, shown in an earlier 9NEWS story. (Photo: 9NEWS File)

MORRISON – A town police officer has resigned amid an investigation into “impropriety” within the police department.

9Wants to Know has confirmed Lt. Anthony Joiner was placed on paid administrative leave when the town launched an investigation in early December.

Lt. Anthony Joiner, shown in an earlier 9NEWS story. (Photo: 9NEWS File)

Chief Rudy Sandoval said he couldn’t go into the detail of the allegations, but mentioned it involved “impropriety” and that the town hired an outside firm to look within the department.

Sandoval said Tuesday afternoon he believes the investigation has just been completed, but couldn’t say what may happen next.

Sandoval said Joiner recently submitted his resignation.

Lt. Anthony Joiner, shown in an earlier 9NEWS story. (Photo: 9NEWS File)

9Wants to Know will update this article once more information is received from the Town of Morrison.

In 2015, 9Wants to Know interviewed Joiner as part of an investigation into the town’s lucrative traffic ticketing efforts.

(© 2017 KUSA)