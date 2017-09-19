'Alt-right,' 'sriracha,' 'froyo' added to the dictionary

Merriam-Webster has added 250 new words to the dictionary. (Photo: Merriam-Webster, 2016 Merriam-Webster)

Word aficionados, rejoice!

Merriam-Webster has added over 250 new words and definitions to its dictionary.

"Alt-right," "concealed carry" and "open carry" are new additions that have been topical to 2017.

Internet-related terms often make the dictionary and "troll" is the newest word to gain a new meaning ("to harass, criticize, or antagonize someone").

Spicy sauce "sriracha," sweet spice "Saigon cinnamon," and "froyo" (frozen yogurt) are some of the foods now immortalized.

Some of the other new words and meanings in the Merriam-Webster dictionary:

bibimbap (a Korean dish of rice & vegetables)

choux pastry (an egg-based dough)

Callery pear (a tree native to China)

ransomware (malware that asks for a ransom)

Internet of Things (the network capability of objects & devices)

onboarding (training or orienting a new employee)

pregame (drinking before an event)

bunny (an easy shot in basketball)

face mask (a penalty for grabbing a football player's mask)

hive mind (a group that seems to function as a single mind)

dog whistle (an expression that has a secondary meaning only for a particular group)

