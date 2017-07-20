Amid another illness outbreak, activist shareholder Ackman tweets from Chipotle takeout line

(Photo: Sylte, Allison)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Bill Ackman is known for being a gutsy investor, which may be why his first tweet ever Wednesday was from the customer line at a Chipotle Mexican Grill location.

The New York-based investor, who only joined Twitter on June 29, was showing confidence in the Denver-based food chain (NYSE: CMG), which has been hit by yet another outbreak of illness among customers.

A series of food safety disasters — between the E. coli outbreak that occurred in late 2015 and this week's recent sickness report from Virginia— has taken a toll on the fast-casual chain's profits and share price.

Among the cities that saw bacteria outbreaks include:

-Seattle and Oregon (E. coli)

-Simi Valley, California in mid-August 2015 (norovirus)

