An Aurora neighborhood is a hot prospect for home buyers, says report

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A new study indicates that Denver's best market for residential real estate buyers — and the fourth "hottest" market in the country — is in Aurora.

That's according to a report by finance website GoBankingRates, which indicated that the Heather Gardens neighborhood in Aurora is the state's hottest neighborhood.

To come up with its rankings, the company said it "analyzed more than 1,700 neighborhoods throughout the U.S. to determine which locations provide the best opportunity to buy before they become too expensive. Neighborhoods were determined based on trends in home prices, the available supply of homes and how long homes remain on the market."

According to GoBankingRates, the Heather Gardens neighborhood, located east of I-225 around East Yale Avenue, saw 27.31 increase in median list prices (to $278,750) and homes stayed on the market for an average of only 10 days.

