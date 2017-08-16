Another 'best places to retire' list is out, and Denver's near the top

(Photo: HUNTSTOCK | THINKSTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Last week, it was reported that Denver was one of the worst places in the country to retire, due in large part because of its soaring housing costs.

The apartment-finding firm Zumper reported that out of 117 major U.S. metropolitan areas surveyed for retirement, Denver ranked No. 96.

But this week comes another retirement survey, and Denver has soared to the top 10. Why?

Well, housing costs are not factored in as much as in the previous survey.

WalletHub Tuesday released its "Best Places to Retire" list, with Denver showing up as No. 8.

