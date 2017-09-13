Anti-Fracking activists say Colorado too easy on oil industry

ASSOCIATED PRESS - LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) - Anti-fracking activists wanted to protest a Colorado official for not being tough enough on the oil and gas industry, but the official says they went to the wrong house.

The Longmont Times-Call reports a group called Boulder County Protectors demonstrated Sunday at a Boulder home where they believed County Commissioner Elise Jones lived.

Jones says she's one of the home's owners but hasn't lived there for years.

