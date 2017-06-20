KUSA
Close

Ski resort shows us Colorado weather changes

It's been warm in the high country.We want to show you a cool time-lapse from A-Basin

Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 10:21 AM. MDT June 20, 2017

The sunny, warm days and the excitement around Wednesday being the first day of summer has made many of us forget that just a month ago, it was snowing. 

In true Colorado fashion the weather has changed quickly and with that the remaining snow that once reminded us that it can snow after Mother's Day, is almost gone.

Thanks to this Twitter post by Arapahoe Basin we can easily see how quickly the season's change at the continental divide.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories