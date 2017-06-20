(Photo: Courtesy of Arapahoe Basin)

The sunny, warm days and the excitement around Wednesday being the first day of summer has made many of us forget that just a month ago, it was snowing.

In true Colorado fashion the weather has changed quickly and with that the remaining snow that once reminded us that it can snow after Mother's Day, is almost gone.

Thanks to this Twitter post by Arapahoe Basin we can easily see how quickly the season's change at the continental divide.

From May powder days, to June sunshine, 1 month sure does make a difference up here. We 💙 watching the seasons change on The Divide! #cowx pic.twitter.com/gvwg75gpgc — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) June 19, 2017

