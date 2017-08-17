Arapahoe Road ramp closed this weekend

GREENWOOD VILLAGE - Several of the ramps at Arapahoe Road and I-25 will be closed this weekend for reconstruction.
They are part of the ongoing I-25 Arapahoe Road interchange project.
This is which ramps will be closed and when:
- Westbound ramp from Arapahoe Road to southbound I-25 closed 7 p.m. Friday - 5:30 a.m. Monday
- Westbound ramp from Arapahoe Road to northbound I-25 closed 7 p.m. Friday - 5:30 a.m. Monday
- Southbound I-25 off-ramp to Arapahoe Road closed 7 p.m. Friday - 5:30 a.m. Monday
