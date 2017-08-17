KUSA
Close

Arapahoe Road ramp closed this weekend

KUSA 9:27 PM. MDT August 17, 2017

GREENWOOD VILLAGE - Several of the ramps at Arapahoe Road and I-25 will be closed this weekend for reconstruction. 

They are part of the ongoing I-25 Arapahoe Road interchange project. 

This is which ramps will be closed and when:

  • Westbound ramp from Arapahoe Road to southbound I-25 closed 7 p.m. Friday - 5:30 a.m. Monday
  • Westbound ramp from Arapahoe Road to northbound I-25 closed 7 p.m. Friday - 5:30 a.m. Monday
  • Southbound I-25 off-ramp to Arapahoe Road closed 7 p.m. Friday - 5:30 a.m. Monday
 
 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories