Argument turns into deadly standoff in Parker

(Photo: Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

PARKER - One person is dead after an argument turned into an hours-long standoff in Parker, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Deputy Steve Johnson says they got a call about an issue between two parents and their adult son on Westview Court around 9 p.m. Sunday.

When two deputies arrived, Johnson says they heard gunshots coming from inside the house. Both of the parents involved were able to get out.

The deputies called in a SWAT team, who tried to contact a man inside, but weren't able to talk to him. Neighbors got a reverse 911 call asking them to stay indoors. The man fired shots from the front and back of the house.

Johnson says the rounds were both handgun and rifle rounds, but he couldn't say what kind of weapons or how many the man used.

At 1:15 Monday morning, deputies spotted smoke and fire. South Metro fire was able to get close enough to put out the flames.

After using smoke bombs and flash-bangs, SWAT was able to get into the house sometime before 3:30 a.m., where they found the man inside dead. They haven't said who he is or how he died. Johnson says that's under investigation along with what led up to the incident. The man's parents were interviewed.

Johnson says there will be minor closures in the neighborhood around Westview Circle this morning, but the area is safe for neighbors.

© 2017 KUSA-TV