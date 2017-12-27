Array BioPharma spins off cardiovascular myopathy drug research into new subisidiary

(Photo: Kiyoshi OTA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Boulder drug development company Array BioPharma has spun off its research into a treatment for a rare degenerative heart disease into a separate company.

Array BioPharma (Nasdaq: ARRAY), in a filing to the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission on Chistmas Eve, revealed that it had contributed intellectual property, inventory, equipment, clinical trial data and other material about its experimental cardiomyopathy drug to a subsidiary it’s calling Yarra Therapeutics.

The oral drug, known only as Array 797, is being developed to treat “lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy,” which is caused by a specific gene mutation. The disease is estimated to occur in about 6,000 to 10,000 U.S. patients, the company said.

The spinoff has been a possibility since Sept. 2, 2016, when Array raised $10 million by issuing promisory notes that were purchased by funds associated with Red Mile Capital, Array said.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2pHqqwu

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal