Arrow Electronics buys software firm for $282 million

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Arrow Electronics Inc. said it's buying eInfochips, a product engineering and software services company, which has headquarters in San Jose and Ahmedabad, India.

The Centennial-based global distributor of electronics components and computer systems didn't disclose the purchase price, but The Economic Times in India reported the purchase price was Rs 1,800 crore, or $281,790,000.

“Upon close of this acquisition, eInfochips advances our IoT (internet of things) strategy, expands our offerings, and moves us into the rapidly growing IoT services market. ... This acquisition adds over 1,500 IoT solution architects, engineers, and software development resources to Arrow’s already leading position in IoT design services," said MIchael Long, CEO, president and chairman of Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW), in a statement.

