Artist stays positive after house fire takes everything

IDAHO SPRINGS - An artist from Idaho Springs lost everything in his home - including priceless artwork - to a fire. Now he's ready to use positive energy to move forward with the help of his community.

A renter started the fire that destroyed Dave Shelton's home in November. Today, friends put on a fundraiser to help him rebuild.

Singing and dancing was a big part of a fundraiser at the Oriental Theater. Many dressed up in costume.

“We thought to go ahead and open it up as a pirate ball,” said Shelton.

All in support of this man Dave Shelton.

Shelton is known for handcrafting things like guitars.

One of his renters burned it all and his friends and family say he lost a quarter of a century worth of work. Shelton is not letting it get him down - in fact he says he hasn't shed one tear over the things he lost.

“The tears come when all of this generosity hits and I’m overwhelmed with love", Shelton said.

As time has passed he has started to rebuild his collection through donations he says just keep coming.

”I think twelve guitars, an electric keyboard and a trumpet,” said Shelton.

His longtime friend Jim Stevens gave Shelton a place to stay and as his first mate, he was the master of ceremony at the fundraiser.

“I'm just pitching in to help Dave and to try and get him his home back,” said Stevens.

A home he says Shelton and friends already have a plan for.

Stevens says, “we have a dream of the phoenix rising from the ashes.”

They believe that dream will become reality mostly because of Shelton’s attitude.

“Replace it with a positive with a negative and before you know it all the positive things start coming your way,” Shelton said.

He's hoping people hear his story and remember not what he lost, but how he got up and kept moving.

Shelton says there will be more fundraisers and music events. The next is “The Boogie at the Barn” on February 4th.

Police arrested Robert Leibold, and he was charged with first degree arson.

