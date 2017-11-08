Aspen voters back tobacco tax increase

Various packs of cigarettes are arranged for a 2011 file photograph in New York (Photo: Chris Goodney,)

ASPEN, COLO. (AP) - The majority of Aspen voters backed a city proposal to impose higher local taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products.

The Aspen Daily News reports nearly three quarters of Aspen voters backed Ballot Issue 2B in Tuesday's election. As a result, the price of a pack of cigarettes will increase by $3 on Jan. 1 and continue to go up 10 cents each year until the local tax hits $4.

Meanwhile, a new 40 percent tax on other tobacco products will take effect next year.

Aspen in the spring passed a new law, also to take effect Jan. 1, raising the minimum age to buy tobacco products in the city to 21.

Officials predict the tax could generate up to an additional $325,000 in its first year.

