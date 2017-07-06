At just 23, Crystal Vander Zanden is a newly minted CSU Ph.D.

(Photo: @ColoStateNews)

FORT COLLINS - If they go to college directly out of high school, most students finish their undergraduate degrees at around 22 years old. Not Crystal Vander Zanden. The Arizona native is only 23 and just completed her Ph.D. in biochemistry from Colorado State University.

CSU says that's a record. Crystal is the youngest student ever from the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

What's next for this brilliant young mind? She will pack up her apartment in Fort Collins and head to the University of New Mexico for a National Institutes of Health-funded postdoctoral fellowship.

According to an article on CSU's website, she will conduct research on biophysical characterization of Alzheimer's Disease-related protein aggregation.

Just in case that doen't keep her busy enough, she's also committed to teaching courses at a local community college.



