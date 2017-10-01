At least 20 dead, 100 injured after Las Vegas shooting

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

At least 20 people are dead, and 100 injured after a shooting near the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas. University Medical Center told the Associated Press 12 people had “critical” injuries.

Video on social media shows people running away from the music festival after several seconds of gunfire.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said via Twitter that “one suspect is down” as of 12 p.m. local time. Police shut down the Vegas strip after reports of a shooting near or around the Mandalay Bay Casino around 11 p.m. local time.The McCarran International Airport, just across the strip from Mandalay Bay, stopped flights because of the shooting.

NBC-affiliate KSNV reported police cars also responded to the Luxor casino for a “suspicious device.”

The station also reported one of the people shot is a Las Vegas police officer who was shot in the neck.



This story is developing.

© 2017 KUSA-TV