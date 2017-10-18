At least two people injured in Federal Blvd. shooting

DENVER - At least two people suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting that was reported along Federal Blvd. Wednesday night, according to Denver Police.

The investigation appeared to be focused on a liquor store in the 1300 block of Federal Blvd. The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m.

Police believe there may be a third shooting victim and are investigating whether that is the case. Police did not have information about the condition of the victims or a motive for the shooting.

DPD says no suspects are in custody.

