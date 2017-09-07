Atlanta Motor Speedway open for Irma evacuees

Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, will open its camping facilities to evacuees of Hurricane Irma. (Photo: Atlanta Motor Speedway)

HAMPTON, GA - Atlanta Motor Speedway is ready to accept evacuees as Hurricane Irma approaches the southeastern United States.

Starting today, the speedway is opening it's camping facilities free of charge.

The racetrack, which hosts major events such as NASCAR throughout the year, says it will open both RV and tent campgrounds. The speedway's bath house will also be available for free access to hot showers and restrooms.

Atlanta Motor Speedway is located approximately 25 miles south of Atlanta.

If evacuees needs more information or directions, they are urged to Atlanta Motor Speedway at (770) 946-4211 or visit: http://www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

