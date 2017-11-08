Attorney General Cynthia Coffman wants to be Governor of Colorado

Cynthia Coffman, Colorado's attorney general (Photo: DBJ)

Attorney General Cynthia Coffman is throwing her hat in the ring for Governor of Colorado. She launched her campaign Wednesday morning.

Cynthia Coffman press release statement:

“I am running for Governor because Colorado faces serious challenges as a growing state, and needs a strong, principled leader who understands the diverse nature of our rural communities and the increasing tensions of urban living.

“Colorado was founded by forward thinkers who moved out west for the opportunity to create their own success and forge their own future. Those western values have fueled Coloradans for over 141 years, but I am very concerned that a lack of leadership by policymakers in Washington, DC and Denver has put our core values at risk. Our state needs a leader who can reach across party lines and find solutions to complicated problems. We are proud that the Front Range is growing, but the hardworking Coloradans in our rural and frontier communities cannot be left behind. I’m running to be Governor of all four corners of our diverse state.

“In Colorado, we share a desire for our children to receive the best education possible in a setting suitable for their academic needs, where they learn from inspiring teachers in safe schools and communities. We want to live and work in healthy communities where individuals affected by mental illness, substance abuse, chronic illness or disease have access to quality healthcare close to home.



“While Colorado’s economy benefits from the influx of new businesses and jobs, we must also bolster our overwhelmed infrastructure to meet the demands of a growing population and increased traffic.



“In Colorado, we emphasize preservation of our state’s natural beauty and the quality of its resources, while also recognizing that the energy we develop and the food we produce requires investment and innovation to meet the needs of our growing state and country.



“As Attorney General, I have come to appreciate that our most precious resource is in the strength and character of our people. Colorado’s future success will be defined by our collective drive and determination to preserve what we most value about our state while embracing and capitalizing on our popularity, growth, and prosperity.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Coffman invites a Tancredo challenge

© 2017 KUSA-TV