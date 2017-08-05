Aurora police, FBI seek bank robber

Photo: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

AURORA - Aurora police and the FBI are asking for help finding a man who robbed a bank Friday.

They say the man walked into the Bank of the West at S Abilene St and E Exposition Ave just before noon, demanded money, and took off on foot. He didn't show a weapon and no one was hurt.

He's described as a dark-skinned white or Hispanic male, about 35 to 40 years old, around 6 feet tall, with brown hair and a short beard.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. People who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Crime Stoppers tipsters are eligible to earn a prize of up to $2,000.

A man robs a Bank of the West branch in Aurora. (Photo: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

A man robs a Bank of the West branch in Aurora. (Photo: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

© 2017 KUSA-TV