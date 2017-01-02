Aurora Police looking for missing, at-risk teen

Missing teen in Aurora. Photos courtesy: Aurora Police

AURORA - Aurora Police are asking anyone who's seen a missing teen to call police right away.

Thirteen-year-old Fabian "Xavier" Rosales is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 90-pounds. He has dark brown or black hair and was last seen in his backyard on the 10700 block of East 11th Avenue in Aurora around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Aurora Police say he does not have any history of running away. The good news is Fabian does have his required medications with him.

Police say he was last seen wearing a long sleeve gray flannel shirt with a white short sleeve T-shirt over it, gray stone washed jeans and black Converse shoes. He wears glasses, but they were left at the house.

Fabian goes by Xavier. He is considered at-risk because of his age. If you see him please call 911 right away.

