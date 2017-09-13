Avalanche to retire Hejduk's jersey number

The Colorado Avalanche announced on Wednesday they will retire the #23 jersey of Milan Hejduk at Pepsi Center on Saturday, January 6, 2018. (Photo: Doug Pensinger, Getty Images, 2013 Getty Images)

DENVER - The Colorado Avalanche announced Wednesday that Milan Hejduk's jersey will be retired in January.

The team says the ceremony to raise Hejduk's #23 will be on Saturday, January 6, 2018 before a 7 p.m. game against the Minnesota Wild.

Fans can get $23 tickets to the game thanks to a special offer that runs through 8 a.m. Thursday at http://www.coloradoavalanche.com/tickets.

Hejduk played all 14 of his NHL seasons with the Avalanche before retiring in 2014. Hejduk scored 375 goals and 805 points in 1,020 games.

This will be the 6th Avalanche jersey to hang at Pepsi Center joining Joe Sakic (#19), Peter Forsberg (#21), Patrick Roy (#33), Adam Foote (#52) and Ray Bourque (#77).

A legend takes his place in the rafters...#HeresToHejduk pic.twitter.com/6bcFZFqLHR — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 13, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV