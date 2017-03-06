Ban halts entries for 6 Muslim-majority nations

(Photo: Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's new travel ban order will temporarily halt entries to the United States for people from six Muslim-majority countries who are seeking new visas.



That's according to a fact sheet distributed to lawmakers and obtained by The Associated Press.



Trump will sign the order on Monday. The new directive aims to address legal issues that arose from the original order, which was blocked by the courts.



According to the fact sheet, people from Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen who do not currently have valid visas will be blocked from coming to the U.S. for 90 days.



(© 2017 KUSA)