Barack Obama beats Donald Trump for most admired man, Hillary Clinton tops list again in Gallup poll

Former President Barack Obama is still America's most admired man, according to Gallup's Most Admired Man and Woman poll published Wednesday.

Obama, who also held the title every year of his presidency and the year he was elected, beat out president Donald Trump this year, 17% to 14%.

Hillary Clinton was named the most admired woman for the 16th consecutive year and has held the spot 22 times total, more than Eleanor Roosevelt who held the Gallup title 13 times.

Other names high on the lists include: Pope Francis, Rev. Billy Graham, John McCain, Elon Musk, Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Elizabeth Warren, Angela Merkel and Queen Elizabeth II.

In the 71 years, Gallup has conducted the most-admired poll, the current president has won the top title 58 times. Presidents besides Trump who did not secure the title include Harry Truman, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush.

A quarter of Americans surveyed could not name a man or woman they admire most, Gallup reports. Nine percent named a relative or friend as their most admired man and 13% did so for their most admired woman.

The results are based on telephone interviews conducted between Dec. 4-11 with 1,049 adults nationwide.





