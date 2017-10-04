Beer festival events around Denver

The Great American Beer Festival attracts 60,000 visitors over four public sessions at the Colorado Convention Center. (Photo: Justin Tallis, This content is subject to copyright.)

KUSA - Beer lovers, rejoice!

Though tickets for the Great American Beer Festival sold out in one day, there are still lots of beer events in and around Denver this week.

Here are some of our favorites:

Wednesday, October 4

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. - White Labs Boulder Glass Giveaway - 1898 S. Flatiron Ct. #213, Boulder

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Can-Wood Derby - Ale House, 2501 16th St., Denver

2 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Beer Liberation Party - WestFax Brewing, Lakewood

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Geeks Who Drink Trivia - Twisted Pine Brewing, 3201 Walnut St., Boulder

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Beer Trivia - Bruz Beers, 1675 W. 67th Ave., Denver

8 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Connect Four Tournament - Carbon Cafe, 1553 Platte St. #130, Denver

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. - Ping Pong Tournament - Ace Eat Serve, 501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

9 p.m. - Oskar Blues & CHUBurger GABF Kick Off Party - 3490 Larimer St., Denver

Thursday, October 5

12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Belgian Beers Homebrewers Workshop - Bruz Beers, 1675 W. 67th Ave. #100, Denver

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Thursday Night Football Party - Public School 303, 1959 16th St., Denver

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Beer Trivia - Peak to Peak, 16701 E. Illif Ave., Aurora

7 p.m. - 5th Annual Fifty Firkin Fiasco - Epic Brewing Company, 3001 Walnut, Denver

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Avery Brewing's Beerlesque - Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. - Late Night Pizza Party - The Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. - Upslope's View of Denver Party - Hyatt Regency Peaks Lounge, 650 15th St., Denver

Friday, October 6

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Fried Chicken & Beer on the Platform - Union Station, Denver

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. - GABF Ticket Raffle - Bruz Beers, 1675 W. 67th Ave. #100, Denver

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Bar Games & Beer Dinner - Alamo Drafthouse, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Girl's Rock Denver Benefit - Epic Brewing Company, 3001 Walnut St., Denver

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Beer Games with Left Hand & Odell - BarFly, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

10 p.m. - Joseph James Brewing After Party - Carbon Cafe1, 1553 Platte St. #130, Denver

Saturday, October 7

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - GABF Awards Ceremony Live Stream - Twisted Pine Brewing, 3201 Walnut St., Boulder

4 p.m. - Drink for Pink Benefit - Epic Brewing Company, 3001 Walnut St., Denver

4 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Blues & Brews - The Edge Restaurant & Bar, 1111 14th St., Denver

6 p.m. - Harvest Pairing Dinner with Scratch Brewing - 160 E. Main St., Lyons

9 p.m. - GABF Farewell Party - Rhein Haus, 1415 Market St., Denver

For a complete list of Great American Beer Festival week events click here.

