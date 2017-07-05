Biker killed in crash once ran Kentucky coal business

The Aspen Mountain ski area by Aspen, Colo. Aspen Skiing Co., which runs the four Aspen-area ski resorts, has paid $1.5 billion to buy Intrawest, a conglomeration of ski resorts headlined by Steamboat and Winter Park. (Photo: John Locher, AP)

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) - A man who died after crashing his mountain bike at a Colorado ski resort once ran a family coal business in Kentucky.



Authorities say 67-year-old David Duff of Chavies Kentucky died after going over a jump at the Snowmass Ski Area near Aspen and losing control after landing on a second jump on Monday. The crash happened on a trail recommended for intermediate to advanced riders.



Resort spokesman Jeff Hanle says he thinks it's the first mountain bike death at the resort since it began offering chair lift rides to bikers during the summer.



Duff once owned Pine Branch Coal near Hazard, Kentucky. The Aspen Times reports that he has owned a house outside Aspen since 2012 which was purchased for $15 million.

