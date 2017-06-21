For sale in Seattle: Boarded-up house for nearly half a million dollars

This home in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood is on the market for almost half a million dollars. Photo: Ted Land / KING 5

Here’s another glaring example of how expensive Seattle’s housing market is getting.

An 117-year-old, boarded-up, overgrown, two-bedroom house with tarps covering parts of the roof and chunks of siding missing from the walls, is on the market for nearly half a million dollars.

The Greenwood property, with a price tag of $448,000, has been on the market for about a month, said Marius Grigoriu, the listing agent with ALLPRO Real Estate. He’s received several calls from potential buyers, interested in the lot at 8737 1st Ave NW.

“Huge potential for builders and investors!” the home’s Redfin listing exclaims.

The house has been vacant since December 2016, Grigoriu said. The current owner bought it with the intent of tearing it down and building a new house but decided to sell instead.

The 50-foot by 127-foot lot is located a few blocks from shops, restaurants and grocery stores. Property records show it sold for $381,500 in December 2016.

“Be sure to seize this opportunity while it lasts!” the listing heads.

