Body cams capture officer involved shooting

An officer-involved shooting in August 2016 killed 63-year-old Jerry Jackson. (Photo: Fort Collins Police Services)

FORT COLLINS - It started on August 25 with a 911 call from Jerry Jackson's estranged wife, who had filed a restraining order against him.

"He has a knife in his hand and he's coming at us," she told the 911 operator. "We can see a knife and now he's walking towards the roadway."

When Fort Collins police arrived on that summer day outside of their home on Highway 287, body cameras worn by two of the three responding officers captured the scene.

"Drop that knife! Drop it right now! Drop it right now!” one of the officers yelled at Jackson.

Over several minutes, the officers repeatedly tell the 63-year-old to drop the six-inch knife in his hand.

"You need to drop that knife right now!" they yelled. "Come on Jerry! We will shoot you! Do not make us do that, man!"

Jackson continues to approach them. The officers move back and attempt to use a Taser several times.

"Two Taser deployments fail," one of the officers said, after trying to use the Taser.

The officers end up backed up to the highway. Jackson continues forward and then they open fire. Jackson is struck multiple times; he died at the scene. Fort Collins Police Chief John Hutto released the body cam video on Friday.

"In a 'What if?' scenario, you'll hear, 'Why couldn't they - there were three of them - why couldn't they just rush at him or something?' Chief Hutto said. “If you're going to ‘what-if’ it in that direction, we have to ‘what-if’ it the other way. They might get lucky, or they might end up getting stabbed in the throat."

The release of the body cam video comes after the three officers involved in the incident were cleared after an investigation by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office and reviews from the Force Review Board and Citizens Review Board.

"I see this actually as an example of exemplary training, that the officers did everything that they should've done in trying to avoid this outcome," Chief Hutto said.

Chief Hutto said the body cameras will become a must for every uniformed officer in his department by the end of the year. Right now, about half of the uniformed officers in Fort Collins have body cameras. The rest will get those cameras by this summer, at a cost of about $250,000.

