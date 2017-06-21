Body found floating in Fort Collins City Park Lake

A dead body was found in Fort Collins City Park lake on Wednesday at approximately 6:10 p.m., Fort Collins Police Services confirmed. (Photo: Jacy Marmaduke)

A person's body was found floating in City Park Lake on Wednesday night, Fort Collins Police Services confirmed.

FCPS Sgt. Matt Johnson said authorities responded to an initial report of a dead body in the popular lake at about 6:10 p.m. and arrived at the scene within 10 minutes.

Police are conducting a "complete and thorough investigation" that will take "an extended period of time," Johnson said. Police have released no information about the person's identity or cause and manner of death.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office is likely to conduct a death investigation, which is the procedure for many unexpected or suspicious deaths.

As of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, it wasn't clear whether the body had been removed from the water.

