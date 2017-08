General area where body was found in Clear Creek. (Photo: Whitehead, Darren)

WHEAT RIDGE, CO. - A body was found in Clear Creek Monday afternoon.

Wheat Ridge Police said the body was found in the 44th Ave. and Ward Rd. area.

Arvada Fire and the Jefferson County coroner recovered the body at around 6 p.m. Monday.

The person's identity and cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.

