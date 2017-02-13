Bomb threat closes college campus in Leadville

(Photo: KUSA)

LEADVILLE - A bomb threat called into the Lake County 911 dispatch center Monday morning led to an evacuation and closures on the Timberline campus of Colorado Mountain College in Leadville.

Mike McHargue, the Director of Emergency Management for Lake County, says one person was placed in custody shortly after the threat and is being held at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

“The person who made that specific claim is not retracting that claim,” McHargue said. “We can’t take any claim like that casually.”

Students and faculty were alerted to the threat around 9:10 a.m. with a text-based alert from the school.

Emergency responders have been particularly concerned about a backpack left inside the school's library. Lake County requested the help of a regional bomb squad from El Paso County.

Students and faculty were evacuated to the school's cafeteria. Many had to leave behind personal belongings during the evacuation.

Bomb squad technicians using bomb-sniffing dogs have spent much of the afternoon checking vehicles and buildings for explosives.

The suspect is expected to be identified Monday night.

Classes were canceled for the rest of the day, but are expected to resume Tuesday.

