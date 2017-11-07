Bonfils Blood Center's Drive for Life

DENVER - Blood donors of all types are invited to team up with Bonfils Blood Center and the Denver Broncos at Drive for Life 20 on Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Donors may park on the west side of the stadium (in lots C or J) and enter through gate 2.

Those who give blood at the event have the chance to interact with Broncos players in the donor-exclusive Fan Zone and will receive a goody bag including a commemorative T-shirt, lapel pin and a laser-signed Demaryius Thomas photo. They may also meet Broncos alumni, cheerleaders, Miles the Mascot, Stix the Outlaws mascot and enjoy complimentary food and entertainment.

“We are so grateful to the Denver Broncos for recognizing the importance of maintaining a safe and ready community blood supply and championing this lifesaving cause for a 20th year,” Bonfils Blood Center Senior Director of Donor Recruitment Charlie Propernick said. “Their support continues to make this a can’t-miss event for Broncos fans.”

In 2016, Drive for Life attracted 1,270 lifesaving blood donors. All tallied over the course of the first 19 annual blood drives, more than 37,000 blood donors have helped save or enhance up to 113,000 lives in Colorado and beyond.

It’s the blood already on the shelf that saves lives when patient needs arise. Blood donations can be used for up to 42 days. At Drive for Life 20 the goal is to have 1,250 donors give blood to help ensure patient needs can be met into the beginning of the busy holiday season, when donations tend to drop due to busy schedules and sometimes inclement weather.

There are no appointments for Drive for Life. While blood donors are usually asked to allow an hour to donate blood, donors at Drive for Life are encouraged to plan to spend two or three hours or make a day of it to enjoy all the donor-exclusive perks.

New this year, Bonfils donors who have a new tattoo are no longer automatically disqualified from giving blood. Learn more at bonfils.org/tattoo

Blood donors are asked to eat a healthy, low-fat meal up to two hours before donating and should drink plenty of water up to 48 hours prior to their donation. Donors age 16 or 17 will need a signed parental acknowledgement form that will be available at Drive for Life.

Blood donations are needed every day of the year. Because those who give blood between Sept. 13 and Nov. 6 won’t be eligible to give blood at Drive for Life, when they give blood they can ask how they may get a ticket to gain access to all the donor-exclusive perks. Learn more in the FAQ at bonfils.org/dfl

Bonfils’ Marrow Program will also add potential donors to the Be The Match Registry® providing hope to patients suffering from diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma. Would-be marrow donors between 18 and 44 will complete a brief health history and consent form and submit a sample of cells through a painless cheek swabbing technique.

Drive for Life is presented in partnership with the Denver Broncos Football Club and generously sponsored by 9NEWS, Sports Radio 104.3 The FAN, The Denver Post and Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

