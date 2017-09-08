Bonfils seeks new blood donors

Colorado recognizes Friday, September 8 as Blood Donation Day. (Photo: Bonfils)

Bonfils Blood Center is seeking new donors to help better prepare for emergencies.

New blood donors are needed every day to replace those who can no longer donate.

Bonfils Blood Center is teaming up with blood banks across the country to reverse a decline in new blood donors. They also wish to encourage active blood donors to continue donating on a regular basis.

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper has proclaimed Friday, September 8 as Blood Donation Day. National Blood Donation week is September 4 to September 10.

Bonfils Blood Center says disasters such as Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma highlight the need to always have a supply of blood to help patients as soon as possible. It's the blood already on hospital shelves that saves lives when disasters strike.

Donors in the Colorado region are asked to schedule an appointment to donate at http://donors.bonfils.org or by calling 303-363-2300.

Also, save the date for Bonfils Blood Center and the Denver Broncos' "Drive for Life 20" on Tuesday, November 7th at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver. The drive is Colorado's largest single-day blood drive. You'll have the chance to meet Broncos players, cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot and you'll receive a T-shirt, lapel pin, hot dog and soda.



The 20th annual Drive for Life blood drive with the Denver Broncos will be on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. (Photo: Bonfils)

© 2017 KUSA-TV