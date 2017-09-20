Boulder Beau Jo's to close

Beau Jo's is closing its Boulder location in anticipation of its move to Longmont. (Photo: Beau Jo's)

BOULDER, COLO. - Beau Jo's Colorado Style Pizza is closing its Boulder location nearly ten years after returning to the city.

On its website and social media pages, Beau Jo's says its closing its Baseline Road location in Boulder. The store will close on Wednesday, September 27.

The closure comes after Beau Jo's closed a Denver location in July.

However, the pizza restaurant is opening a new location in Longmont later this year. The new Longmont location will join restaurants in Evergreen, Arvada, Fort Collins, Steamboat Springs and its flagship in Idaho Springs.

The chain started more than 40 years ago and is known for selling its pizza by the pound with honey on the side to enjoy with the crust.

