Bring home an amazing Saint Bernard

Do you have room in your heart and in your home for a loving dog?

Felicity is a pure Saint Bernard. She was used for breeding, but when she stopped giving birth to healthy pups her owner abandoned her.

She is house and crate trained and loves being around people. As you can see, she had no trouble relaxing before her 2 minutes of fame here on 9NEWS Mornings.





Felicity is available at the Colorado Saint Bernard Rescue.

