Broncos match player donations for hurricane relief

The Denver Broncos have matched the $87,500 raised by their players for Hurricane Harvey relief. (Photo: Justin Edmonds, 2017 Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. - Denver Broncos players donated $87,500 for Hurricane Harvey relief and now the team is matching that donation.

The team announced Wednesday that they've donated $43,750 to both the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston and the United Way of Greater Houston.

The Broncos say wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, a Houston native, led the players' donation efforts.

“We could not be more proud of Emmanuel Sanders and his teammates for stepping up and taking the initiative to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey,” Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis said, in a statement on the Denver Broncos website.

“The Broncos are pleased to match the money raised by our players and donate to very important Houston-based organizations in the Boys & Girls Clubs and the United Way.”

