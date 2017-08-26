Broncos' Menelik Watson proposes to girlfriend during preseason game

Way to go Menelik Watson! She said YES! (Photo: Seth Medvin - Broncos PR)

DENVER - During a close back-and-forth (at least into the middle of the third quarter) between the Broncos and the Packers, recently signed OT Menelik Watson did the unthinkable.

He asked, in front of his teammates, the crowd, TV viewers and everyone else, his girlfriend to marry him. The Broncos were in the lead.

He couldn't have picked a better time.

His girlfriend, in a seat right behind the Broncos bench, looked utterly ecstatic as she answered. The 'yes' was obvious to everyone.

So, if the Broncos hold on to their 20 - 10 lead over the Packers and win, it looks like Watson will have more than just a victory to celebrate.

From everyone at 9NEWS, congrats Menelik!

