Broncos warn of counterfeit tickets

Quarterback Trevor Siemian runs on to the field before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 11, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: Dustin Bradford, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - The Denver Broncos have an important warning to fans looking to buy tickets to home games.

The organization announced Thursday morning that there has been an increase in counterfeit tickets in the secondary market.

These fake tickets have been discovered in hard copy and PDF form and are unaffiliated with the Broncos or the NFL.

The Broncos say they are working with the Denver Police Department in the investigation of counterfeiting in the Denver area.

Fans are urged to take extra precaution when purchasing Broncos tickets from sites not authorized by the NFL. Ticketing questions should be directed to the Broncos Ticket Office at 720-258-3333 or tickets@broncos.nfl.net.

The Broncos' next home game is Sunday night at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

© 2017 KUSA-TV