Brush fire in Douglas County caused by humans

Megan Morris, KUSA 3:12 PM. MDT July 06, 2017

PARKER - Firefighters were able to quickly put out a brush fire in Douglas County.

 

It happened in a residential area along Nadine Avenue in Parker.  That's just west of Meridian Village Parkway.

South Metro Fire officials say no one was injured.  

The investigation is ongoing.  Neighbors did tell South Metro Fire Rescue officials that they heard fireworks going off shortly before the fire started.

 

