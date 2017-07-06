Brush fire in Douglas County caused by humans

Courtesy: South Metro Fire Rescue

PARKER - Firefighters were able to quickly put out a brush fire in Douglas County.

Firefighters quickly extinguished this brush fire behind 10197 Nadine Ave in Douglas County. No injuries and investigators are on scene. pic.twitter.com/hCOHN7x5wj — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 6, 2017

It happened in a residential area along Nadine Avenue in Parker. That's just west of Meridian Village Parkway.

South Metro Fire officials say no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Neighbors did tell South Metro Fire Rescue officials that they heard fireworks going off shortly before the fire started.

Nadine Final Update - This fire is human caused and neighbors heard fireworks prior to the fire starting. pic.twitter.com/X9PvSbQC1T — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 6, 2017

