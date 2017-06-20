Brussels soldiers shoot man wearing bomb belt

USA TODAY - Soldiers on patrol in Brussels have "neutralized" a man who wore an explosives belt after a blast at Brussels' Central Station, the Belgium Crisis Center said via Twitter on Tuesday.

"The military had to neutralize an individual," tweets read in French, Dutch and English. "Situation under control."

Authorities evacuated the station and La Grande Place - the main square around the station - after reports circulated about a blast, according to the Independent.

The incident took place shortly after 9 p.m. local time.

"The situation is under control but please follow the instructions," Brussels police said via Twitter in French.

Aside from the man who allegedly wore the bomb belt, there are no other deaths from the incident, Reuters reported.

The man threatened train passengers and shouted "Allahu Akbar," which means "Allah is the greatest" in Arabic," as he triggered a bomb vest or belt and was shot dead by soldiers, The Daily Mail reported.

The explosion caused chaos at the station, Arnaud Reyman, a spokesman for Infrabel rail network operator, told the Independent.

"There was panic in the station and on the tracks," he said.

Federal and local prosecutors will make a statement regarding the incident at 10:45 p.m. local time, the Brussels police department said via Twitter.

The 65-year-old Central Station is the busiest railway station in Belgium and supports metro and railroad trains. La Grande Place is Brussels' most popular tourist spot, The Daily Mail reported.

