Burger King is giving away free Whoppers if you've been fired

Burger King is offering a free Whopper sandwich if you've been fired and confess on LinkedIn.

Getting fired isn't fun, but it could get you a free burger.

Burger King is giving away free Whopper sandwiches to those who confess to being fired.

The "Whopper Severance" campaign is underway through September 1st. All you have to do for a chance a free flame-grilled burger is make a confession on LinkedIn with the following post:

"I got fired. I want a free Whopper. #WhopperSeverance."

Once you’ve posted your confession, you’ll be entered for the sandwich. Official Burger King rules say the first 2,500 people to make a LinkedIn confession will be awarded Whopper sandwiches.

Make your confession at: https://www.whopperseverance.com/



