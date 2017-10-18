Burger King launches powerful anti-bullying ad

Burger King is joining forces with NoBully.org to bring awareness to National Bullying Prevention Month. (Photo: Burger King)

KUSA - Burger King's new ad just might bring you to tears.

A new video from the fast-food chain takes on the issue of bullying by comparing it to a pummeled hamburger.

In the ad, set inside a Burger King restaurant, most customers ignore a teenager being bullied. But when customers receive a hamburger that's been bullied, almost all speak up.

The bullies and victims in the ad are actors, but the customers are real people.

The powerful ad arrives during October which is National Bullying Prevention Month and is made in conjunction with the non-profit NoBully.org. The organization says 30% of students worldwide are bullied each year.

Check the video out for yourself:

Learn more at NoBully.org.

