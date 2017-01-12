Cabin destroyed by avalanche in Summit County

Courtesy: Summit County Sheriff's Office

SUMMIT COUNTY - An avalanche is to blame for destroying a cabin in Summit County. No one was inside the cabin at the time.

The Summit County Sheriff's office says on Wednesday afternoon they received a report from a couple of back country skiers that the 'Maid of Orleans' cabin was destroyed -- apparently hit by an avalanche. The cabin is located about a mile up Peru Creek. Peru Creek is south of I-70 and just east of Arapahoe Basin ski resort.

Summit County Search and Rescue and the Sheriff's office investigated the scene using beacon checks and avalanche dogs.

The cabin owner verified with the Sheriff's department that no guests were using the seasonal cabin at the time. The sheriff's office is warning travelers in the area that they may encounter debris from the building on the Peru Creek Trail. Further assessment of what happened will be done this summer.

The avalanche danger in the area has been high most of the week, you can see avalanche dangers across the state here:

